Around the NFL

Steelers reportedly to allow Worilds to hit market

Published: Feb 26, 2015 at 01:29 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

In 2014 the Pittsburgh Steelers tagged Jason Worilds, paying him $9.754 million to ensure he wouldn't play in other colors. They won't take the same route in 2015.

According to ESPN's Scott Brown the Steelers have no plans on using the transition tag on the outside linebacker, per a league source.

Worilds will hit the open market on March 10 as one of the top pass rushers. If Justin Houston gets tagged by the Kansas City Chiefs, Worilds would become the top 3-4 outside linebacker available -- a position several teams need to fill.

The Steelers want to retain Worilds, who general manager Kevin Colbert has called an "ascending player," just not at the escalating one-year price the tag would cost.

Pittsburgh has reportedly been restructuring contracts to create cap room in the immediate future -- including offensive tackle Marcus Gilbert and safety Mike Mitchell. According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Ed Bouchette, the cap space wasn't created with Ben Roethlisberger's new contract in mind, but rather an effort to re-sign Worilds and other free agents.

A dearth of pass rushers in the NFL could lead the Steelers into a bidding war for the 26-year-old. However, with Jarvis Jones as the only other rusher on the roster, Pittsburgh can't afford to let their leading sack-producer over the past two seasons (15.5) walk out the door.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast previews free agency and tells you which big-name players could be released. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Dolphins safety Jevon Holland recounts 99-yard pick-six in win over Jets: 'I could smell it'

Dolphins safety Jevon Holland was the star of the first-ever game on Black Friday with a 99-yard pick-six. "I could smell it, and then once I made that cut, I knew I was there, and then I had to make it happen," Holland said. 
news

2023 NFL season, Week 12: What We Learned from Dolphins' win over Jets on Black Friday

The Miami Dolphins took care of the Tim Boyle-led New York Jets and cruised to an easy win on the NFL's first-ever game on Black Friday. NFL.com's Nick Shook breaks down what he learned from the game.
news

Week 12 Friday inactives: Miami Dolphins at New York Jets

The official inactives for Black Friday: Miami Dolphins at New York Jets
news

Jets WR Allen Lazard a healthy scratch vs. Dolphins

Allen Lazard, the Jets' high-priced free agent wide receiver, was a healthy scratch for Friday's game against the Miami Dolphins.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Nov. 24

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Patriots HC Bill Belichick declines to announce starting QB for Week 12 game vs. Giants

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick on Friday declined to announce who will start at quarterback for New England on Sunday against the New York Giants.
news

Commanders fire defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio in wake of blowout loss to Cowboys

The Commanders have fired defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday, per sources informed of the decision. Washington also fired defensive backs coach Brent Vieselmeyer, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero added.
news

Commanders HC Ron Rivera 'not worried' about job status after blowout loss to Cowboys 

Thursday's 45-10 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in front of a national audience spurred more questions about the future of Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera. Rivera, however, isn't spending time fretting about his future.
news

Seahawks QB Geno Smith denies bruised elbow factored into offensive struggles in loss to 49ers

Geno Smith dismissed his banged-up elbow as the reason the Seattle Seahawks offense struggled in Thursday night's 31-13 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. "No, not at all," Smith said via the team's official website. "It was good enough to play, so wasn't thinking about it."
news

Dan Campbell: Lions not in 'panic mode' after turnover-filled loss to Packers 

After suffering a Thanksgiving Day loss to the Green Bay Packers, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell says the team can't be in "panic mode."
news

Dolphins RB De'Von Achane (knee) not expected to play vs. Jets for Black Friday game

Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane (knee) not expected to play versus the New York Jets for the NFL's first-ever Black Friday game, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
news

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan: 'The way the defense played' against Seahawks was 'unbelievable'

The 49ers' first-ranked scoring unit again showed out on Thursday night, overcoming a third-quarter offensive lull by holding steady in its domination over the Seattle Seahawks to help deliver a 31-13 victory.