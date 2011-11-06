Steelers receive help at linebacker with Harrison's return

Published: Nov 06, 2011 at 09:29 AM

PITTSBURGH -- As anticipated, Steelers linebacker James Harrison is prepared to start Sunday night against the Baltimore Ravens after missing the previous four weeks because of a broken orbital bone around his right eye, a league source said.

Harrison was cleared by doctors Saturday.

Harrison practiced Wednesday for the first time since the injury and said then that though he was relatively pain free, he would sit out the game if doctors believed he wasn't healed enough to go all out.

Harrison has 18 tackles and two sacks in four games this season.

Harrison returns just in time for Pittsburgh, which won't have linebackers James Farrior (calf) and LaMarr Woodley (hamstring). Other Steelers inactives were wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (knee), nose tackle Chris Hoke (knee), quarterback Dennis Dixon (knee) and tackle Jamon Meredith.

Steelers wide receiver Hines Ward was active after missing last week's victory over the New England Patriots with a toe injury.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

