Steelers reacquire CB McFadden from Cardinals

PITTSBURGH -- The Steelers reacquired cornerback Bryant McFadden, plus a sixth-round draft pick, from the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday for one of Pittsburgh's three selections in the fifth round.
McFadden started for the Steelers' Super Bowl-winning team in the 2008 season, then signed with the Cardinals as a free agent before last season.
The Steelers were expected to grab a cornerback in the draft but didn't do so with their first five picks.
Arizona used the fifth-round pick acquired from Pittsburgh to draft Fordham quarterback John Skelton. The Steelers gained that pick from the New York Jets for wide receiver Santonio Holmes.
McFadden is the third player to return to the Steelers during the offseason. They previously re-signed wide receiver Antwaan Randle El and inside linebacker Larry Foote.
