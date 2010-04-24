Steelers reacquire CB McFadden from Cardinals

Published: Apr 24, 2010 at 08:12 AM

PITTSBURGH -- The Steelers reacquired cornerback Bryant McFadden, plus a sixth-round draft pick, from the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday for one of Pittsburgh's three selections in the fifth round.

For more on the Pittsburgh Steelers, check out the latest

from our Steelers bloggers.

»  Blog Blitz: Steelers

McFadden started for the Steelers' Super Bowl-winning team in the 2008 season, then signed with the Cardinals as a free agent before last season.

The Steelers were expected to grab a cornerback in the draft but didn't do so with their first five picks.

Arizona used the fifth-round pick acquired from Pittsburgh to draft Fordham quarterback John Skelton. The Steelers gained that pick from the New York Jets for wide receiver Santonio Holmes.

McFadden is the third player to return to the Steelers during the offseason. They previously re-signed wide receiver Antwaan Randle El and inside linebacker Larry Foote.

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.
news

Broncos WR Courtland Sutton on getting Russell Wilson: 'We're so excited' 

Pro Bowl wideout Courtland Sutton is excited to welcome QB Russell Wilson, but he realizes the team has yet to accomplish anything. 
news

Raiders set to release linebacker Cory Littleton 

The Raiders informed linebacker Cory Littleton they'll be releasing him when the new league year begins next week, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Thursday.
news

Center Jason Kelce announces he's returning to play for Eagles in 2022 season

All--Pro center Jason Kelce announced Thursday he will be returning to play for the Eagles in his 12th NFL season with a video tweeted Thursday.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW