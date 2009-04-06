Steelers re-sign LB Fox to two-year deal reportedly worth $1.8M

Published: Apr 06, 2009 at 07:38 AM

The Steelers have re-signed linebacker Keyaron Fox. The team announced that the two sides agreed on a two-year deal Monday.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported that the deal was worth $1.8 million, with a $380,000 signing bonus.

Fox spent his first four NFL seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs before signing with the Steelers in 2008. He appeared in 13 games for the Steelers and finished with 17 tackles.

He has appeared in 53 career regular-season games with 100 tackles (83 solo) and one sack. He was originally drafted by the Chiefs in the third round (93rd overall) of the 2004 NFL Draft.

