Steelers re-sign Cotchery, Essex

PITTSBURGH (AP) - The Pittsburgh Steelers have agreed to terms with free agent wide receiver Jerricho Cotchery and offensive lineman Trai Essex.
Cotchery posted the message "Let me see ya towels" on his Twitter account Wednesday after agreeing to a two-year deal worth around $3 million. The 29-year-old Cotchery had 16 receptions for 237 yards and two touchdowns in 13 games with Pittsburgh last season. He had a 31-yard touchdown reception during an overtime playoff loss to the Denver Broncos.
Cotchery gives the Steelers much-needed depth at wide receiver following the retirement of Hines Ward and the release of veteran Arnaz Battle. The Steelers have signed restricted free agent wide receiver Mike Wallace to a first-round tender.
If Wallace returns, Cotchery likely will compete for the third-receiver spot with Emmanuel Sanders behind Pro Bowlers Wallace and Antonio Brown.
Essex has played his entire career in Pittsburgh, re-signing with the club midway through training camp last summer. He ended up starting three games while filling in on an injury depleted offensive line. The 29-year-old Essex likely will continue to serve in a backup role for the Steelers in 2012.