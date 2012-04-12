Steelers re-sign Cotchery, Essex

Published: Apr 12, 2012 at 06:03 AM

PITTSBURGH (AP) - The Pittsburgh Steelers have agreed to terms with free agent wide receiver Jerricho Cotchery and offensive lineman Trai Essex.

Cotchery posted the message "Let me see ya towels" on his Twitter account Wednesday after agreeing to a two-year deal worth around $3 million. The 29-year-old Cotchery had 16 receptions for 237 yards and two touchdowns in 13 games with Pittsburgh last season. He had a 31-yard touchdown reception during an overtime playoff loss to the Denver Broncos.

Cotchery gives the Steelers much-needed depth at wide receiver following the retirement of Hines Ward and the release of veteran Arnaz Battle. The Steelers have signed restricted free agent wide receiver Mike Wallace to a first-round tender.

If Wallace returns, Cotchery likely will compete for the third-receiver spot with Emmanuel Sanders behind Pro Bowlers Wallace and Antonio Brown.

Essex has played his entire career in Pittsburgh, re-signing with the club midway through training camp last summer. He ended up starting three games while filling in on an injury depleted offensive line. The 29-year-old Essex likely will continue to serve in a backup role for the Steelers in 2012.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Team U.S.A. men's, women's flag football teams advance to World Games 2022 finals

The United States women's and men's flag national teams advanced to the finals of the World Games with semifinal triumphs over Austria on Wednesday in Birmingham, Alabama.

news

Le'Veon Bell excited for 'next chapter,' 'truly appreciated every single year of my NFL journey'

A day after announcing he wouldn't play in the NFL in 2022, aspiring boxer Le'Veon Bell hinted at retirement in a lengthy social media post on Wednesday.

news

Panthers OT Ickey Ekwonu has no favorite in QB battle: 'Whoever's back there, I'll be doing everything I can to keep him safe'

In the aftermath of the Baker Mayfield trade, Panthers OT Ickey Ekwonu isn't choosing sides in the upcoming QB battle, just underscoring his confidence in Carolina coaches to make the right decision.

news

NFL's Troy Vincent, IFAF's Pierre Trochet announced as co-chairs of 'Vision28' Group to spearhead flag football's efforts for Olympic inclusion

NFL and IFAF further strengthen partnership with joint push towards dream of flag football at Olympic Games Los Angeles 2028.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW