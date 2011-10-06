Steelers RB Mendenhall (hamstring) sits out practice again

Published: Oct 06, 2011 at 01:27 PM

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Rashard Mendenhall remains uncertain to play this weekend after he missed his second consecutive practice with a hamstring injury.

Mendenhall was hurt during last Sunday's 17-10 loss at Houston. If he can't play this Sunday against the Tennessee Titans, Isaac Redman probably will make his first start. Redman has carried 22 times for 107 yards this season.

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who has been wearing a walking boot on his sprained left foot, fully practiced Thursday and declared himself ready to play, according to the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review.

Meanwhile, Max Starks, who re-signed with the Steelers this week after being released in late July, could start at left tackle Sunday, offensive coordinator Bruce Arians told the newspaper. Starks shared first-team snaps with Jonathan Scott, who returned to practice after missing the Houston game with a sprained ankle.

