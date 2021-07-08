Steelers RB Benny Snell on fighting for roster spot: 'I never have settled and been comfortable'

The Pittsburgh Steelers reworked their running back room in 2021, saying goodbye to veteran ﻿James Conner﻿ and drafting ﻿Najee Harris﻿ in the first round to be the workhorse back.

The crowded room with Harris at the top should set off a battle for backup roster spots during training camp. With Snell and Ballage playing a similar reserve, between-the-tackles role, there should be a battle to make the final 53-man roster. ESPN beat reporter Brooke Pryor recently listed Snell as a veteran in potential danger of being cut.

Snell was asked about the projection during an appearance on Kentucky Sports Radio. The 23-year-old responded that he could only put his best foot forward and let his play do the talking.

"Honestly, I can say I'm taking it as a part of my journey," Snell said. "I never have settled and been comfortable, you know that. This is my job now, you know. Another thing I keep in mind was the Steelers picked me; I didn't pick the Steelers so I'm ride and dying about where I'm at. When it's time to work, it's time to work. I feel like, even on top of us having Najee, you (can't) just do one back for the whole season and hustle. I definitely know that roads and big-time moments are going to come up and I'm going to make sure I'm ready for them. I'm just keeping my head down and working."

Last season, Snell carried 111 times for 368 yards and four TDs, including three starts for an injured Conner. The RB averaged 3.3 yards per carry. Most of his production came in Week 1, with Conner hurt much of the contest. Snell earned 113 yards in the opener. The rest of the way, he generated 255 total yards on 92 attempts -- 2.77 YPA -- in 15 games played.