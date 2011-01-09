Steelers, Ravens turn 2010 series into a trilogy

How they got here: Pittsburgh (12-4) won the AFC North. The Ravens (13-4) beat the Chiefs, 30-7, in an AFC Wild Card game.

Series record: The Steelers lead the overall series, 20-12, including wins in both playoff meetings.

Streaks: Pittsburgh has won five of the past seven matchups.

Last time met:Troy Polamalu's sack and strip of Joe Flacco set up the Steelers in good field position and Ben Roethlisberger capitalized, hitting Isaac Redman on the winning 9-yard touchdown pass.