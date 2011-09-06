Steelers, Ravens renew bitter fight for AFC North

Inside story

The Steelers are Joe Flacco's daddy. Yeah, it's like Pedro and the Yankees used to be. They find a way to make that back-breaking play -- often an interception or a forced fumble of the quarterback himself -- that wins it in the end. When Flacco did win in Pittsburgh last season, leading a spirited late comeback, it was during Ben Roethlisberger's suspension. Big Ben owns him right now and Ben might be primed for his best season yet with all that speed at wide receiver. These games determine the division and the division determines home field and that's been the difference between these clubs in recent postseasons.