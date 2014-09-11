Steelers-Ravens presents some risky fantasy options

Published: Sep 11, 2014 at 09:04 AM

In one of the most heated rivalries in the NFL, the Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Baltimore Ravens Thursday night in the Charm City. You can catch all of the Thursday Night Football action live on NFL Network.

Both teams are known for their historically stout defensive units and neither squad has put up more than 23 points in primetime meetings dating back to 2008 which doesn't serve as a great confidence booster for fantasy owners.

Let's take a look at some of the key players on both the Steelers and Ravens that many of you have on your fantasy rosters. And be sure to check out Michael Fabiano's Start 'Em Sit 'Em for some extra Week 2 lineup advice.

Matt Franciscovich is an associate fantasy editor at NFL.com. Follow him on Twitter @m_franciscovich.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

