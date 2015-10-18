Steelers rally behind backup Landry Jones

Published: Oct 18, 2015 at 11:36 AM

PITTSBURGH -- The wide receiver with the seemingly unlimited potential but serious baggage flipped in joy. The third-string quarterback who spent two-plus years having to defend his roster spot jumped into the arms of one of his offensive linemen.

For Martavis Bryant, it was relief. For Landry Jones, it was validation. For the Pittsburgh Steelers, it was a win as unlikely as it was emphatic.

Dominated for a half, the Steelers rallied for a 25-13 over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday led by two players who have spent portions of their young careers either buried in the doghouse or depth chart or both.

Jones threw a pair of touchdown passes to Bryant after relieving Michael Vick, the second a spectacular 88-yard catch-and-run that sealed it with 1:58 to play. Bryant, active for the first time this season after being suspended four games for violating the league's substance abuse policy and missing another with a knee injury, somersaulted across the goal line in joy while Jones was thrust into the air by guard David DeCastro.

"I just can't believe I got in the game," Jones said. "I'm still kind of reeling from it."

So are the Cardinals (4-2), who overwhelmed the Steelers (4-2) in the first half but only had a seven-point lead to show for it. Once Jones replaced Vick, who completed just 3 of 8 passes for 6 yards before exiting in the third quarter with a right hamstring injury, Pittsburgh's offense looked like the one Ben Roethlisberger guided before spraining his left knee in Week 3.

Jones found Bryant for an 8-yard touchdown that put the Steelers in front, the second of five straight second-half possessions in which Pittsburgh scored.

"Landry was like Ben's little brother out there," Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell said. "He was out there making checks and everything and it brought us back like 'Dang, Landry really got this. "After we scored the first touchdown, it was like a confidence booster."

Jones finished 8 of 12 for 168 yards and the two scores. Bryant caught six passes for 137 yards, Bell ran for 88 yards and rookie Chris Boswell kicked four field goals as Pittsburgh steadied itself the moment Jones entered the huddle.

"He played very well for a young guy to come in in that situation," Arizona coach Bruce Arians said. "He won the football game."

Carson Palmer threw for 421 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. John Brown caught 10 balls for 196 yards but the Cardinals collapsed in the second half to ruin Arians' homecoming.

The longtime Pittsburgh offensive coordinator was pushed out by the Steelers after the 2011 season, something he jokingly called a "refirement." Nearly four years - and two NFL Coach of the Year Awards - later, Arians returned to Heinz Field with one of the best teams in football.

For a half, the Cardinals certainly looked like it.

Arizona controlled the opening 30 minutes, outgaining the Steelers 279-59 and doing whatever it wanted. All that dominance, however, only translated into a 10-3 lead.

The Cardinals had a touchdown wiped out on an offensive pass interference penalty, saw a second-and-3 at the Pittsburgh 25 turn into a punt and allowed the Steelers to hang around far too long.

"We were throwing the ball around the field," Arizona wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald said. "We felt just like eventually we were going to get down there and score and that was just the feeling you had. Unfortunately, that never happened."

Jones and Pittsburgh's opportunistic defense didn't let it. When Boswell drilled a 28-yard field goal to put the Steelers up 18-13 with 7:19 to play the Cardinals responded by moving to the Pittsburgh 20. Steelers safety Mike Mitchell picked off Palmer in the end zone.

The victory keeps Pittsburgh within two games of unbeaten Cincinnati in the AFC North. There's a chance Roethlisberger could return next week against Kansas City (1-5), but Jones' performance against one of the league's top defenses means the Steelers will have options if Roethlisberger isn't quite ready.

Copyright 2015 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills will moderate a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.
news

Jaguars owner Shad Khan aims to 'strengthen' football operations, 'add brainpower' 

Jaguars owner Shad Khan said Saturday during head coach Doug Pederson's introductory news conference that the team has notified the NFL it plans to hire an executive vice president of football operations and will also add someone to the staff to work under general manager Trent Baalke. 
news

2022 NFL Draft: Six takeaways on Senior Bowl standouts

Pitt's Kenny Pickett, a player many rate as the top QB prospect in the 2022 NFL Draft, helped lead the National team to victory in the Senior Bowl. Chase Goodbread provides six takeaways on standouts from the game.
news

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson 'excited,' 'happy' to play for offensive-minded Kevin O'Connell 

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson is excited about the prospects of being coached by the offensive-minded Kevin O'Connell. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW