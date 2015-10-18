Steelers rally behind backup Landry Jones

So are the Cardinals (4-2), who overwhelmed the Steelers (4-2) in the first half but only had a seven-point lead to show for it. Once Jones replaced Vick, who completed just 3 of 8 passes for 6 yards before exiting in the third quarter with a right hamstring injury, Pittsburgh's offense looked like the one Ben Roethlisberger guided before spraining his left knee in Week 3.