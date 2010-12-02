Steelers QB Roethisberger has small fracture in right foot

Published: Dec 02, 2010 at 09:09 AM

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has a small fracture in his right foot, which he aggravated last weekend against the Buffalo Bills, a source with knowledge of the situation said Thursday.

Roethlisberger has played with the injury for a few weeks -- it didn't occur during last Sunday's 19-16 overtime victory over the Bills -- though the exact date of the original fracture is unknown. Sunday's pounding -- Roethlisberger was sacked five times -- exacerbated the injury.

Roethlisberger is in a lot of pain, leading him to wear a boot early in the week, but he'll be able to play, according to the source.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette first reported Thursday morning that Roethlisberger had a broken metatarsal bone in his right foot. The Steelers responded to the report with a statement, saying Roethisberger aggravated an old injury where scar tissue is present.

The Steelers have labeled Roethlisberger's injury, suffered during the first quarter against the Bills, a sprain. Roethlisberger played the remainder of the game and had an 18-yard run while scrambling after being hurt.

Roethlisberger was limited in practice Thursday, but he said he fully expects to play when the team visits the Baltimore Ravens this weekend. Steelers offensive coordinator Bruce Arians told the Post-Gazette on Thursday that Roethlisberger's injury shouldn't curtail anything he does on the field against the Ravens.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.
news

This Week in NFL History (March 7-13): HOFers Peyton Manning, Calvin Johnson retire

This week in NFL History revisits the league's greatest and most memorable moments of the past. 
news

2022 NFL Scouting Combine winners and losers, Day 4: Sauce Gardner, Zyon McCollum show out

Cornerbacks and safeties took the field on Sunday at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine. Who starred on the big stage? Who disappointed? Chad Reuter reveals his winners and losers.
news

Baylor's Kalon Barnes runs second-fastest NFL Scouting Combine 40-yard dash since 2003

Baylor cornerback Kalon Barnes made history on Sunday with a blazingly fast run in the 40-yard dash at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW