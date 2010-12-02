Steelers QB Roethisberger has small fracture in right foot

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has a small fracture in his right foot, which he aggravated last weekend against the Buffalo Bills, a source with knowledge of the situation said Thursday.
Roethlisberger has played with the injury for a few weeks -- it didn't occur during last Sunday's 19-16 overtime victory over the Bills -- though the exact date of the original fracture is unknown. Sunday's pounding -- Roethlisberger was sacked five times -- exacerbated the injury.
Roethlisberger is in a lot of pain, leading him to wear a boot early in the week, but he'll be able to play, according to the source.
The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette first reported Thursday morning that Roethlisberger had a broken metatarsal bone in his right foot. The Steelers responded to the report with a statement, saying Roethisberger aggravated an old injury where scar tissue is present.
Roethlisberger was limited in practice Thursday, but he said he fully expects to play when the team visits the Baltimore Ravens this weekend. Steelers offensive coordinator Bruce Arians told the Post-Gazette on Thursday that Roethlisberger's injury shouldn't curtail anything he does on the field against the Ravens.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.