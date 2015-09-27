Around the NFL

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger injures knee in win

Published: Sep 27, 2015 at 08:09 AM
Gregg Rosenthal

Ben Roethlisberger is the latest big name quarterback to suffer an injury.

The Steelers quarterback left Sunday's 12-6 victory over the Rams in the third quarter with a left knee injury. He was hit low while getting sacked by Rams safety Mark Barron, who stumbled on the play and crawled to sack Roethlisberger.

The Steelers quickly announced that Roethlisberger would not return and coach Mike Tomlin said after the game Roethlisberger "will be evaluated and have an MRI."

Roethlisberger was carted to the locker room after being helped off the field, and it was plain to see the anguish on his face. He was not able to put weight on his leg as he was helped off. He was seen leaving the stadium on crutches.

Michael Vick entered the game for the Steelers with just over five minutes remaining in the third quarter and Pittsburgh leading 9-3. Vick did not play well in limited work, fumbling the ball and nearly throwing an ugly interception. But the Steelers hung on for the win thanks to running back Le'Veon Bell and the Steelers defense. 

If Roethlisberger is not able to start Thursday against Baltimore, it would be his first missed game since 2012. While Roethlisberger has only played all 16 games in a season three times in his career, he has never missed more than four games in a season. He has missed 17 starts total in 12 seasons. 

The injury continues a trend of older quarterbacks getting hurt. Entering Week 1 of this season, there were 10 starting QBs aged 32 or older. Five of them have now been injured: Roethlisberger, Jay Cutler, Drew Brees, Josh McCown and Tony Romo. McCown missed one start with a concussion.

The Steelers, just like the Cowboys, might have to win games with their backup quarterback to stay afloat in the playoff race. 

