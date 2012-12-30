Steelers pull away from Browns in win

Published: Dec 30, 2012 at 08:04 AM

PITTSBURGH -- Ben Roethlisberger threw three short touchdown passes, and the Pittsburgh Steelers avoided their first losing season in nearly a decade with a 24-10 victory over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

Antonio Brown, Leonard Pope and Plaxico Burress scored for the Steelers (8-8), who mustered enough energy to end a disappointing season on a positive note. Pittsburgh's top-ranked defense forced four turnovers as the Steelers won for just the second time in the last six weeks, a slide that knocked them out of the playoffs for the first time since 2009.

Cleveland's third-string quarterback, Thaddeus Lewis, passed for 204 yards with a touchdown and an interception in his first NFL start. But the Browns (5-11) dropped their third straight in what is likely coach Pat Shurmur's final game on the sideline.

Copyright 2012 by The Associated Press

To re-live Roethlisberger's three touchdown passes in high definition online, get NFL Game Rewind.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.
news

This Week in NFL History (March 7-13): HOFers Peyton Manning, Calvin Johnson retire

This week in NFL History revisits the league's greatest and most memorable moments of the past. 
news

2022 NFL Scouting Combine winners and losers, Day 4: Sauce Gardner, Zyon McCollum show out

Cornerbacks and safeties took the field on Sunday at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine. Who starred on the big stage? Who disappointed? Chad Reuter reveals his winners and losers.
news

Baylor's Kalon Barnes runs second-fastest NFL Scouting Combine 40-yard dash since 2003

Baylor cornerback Kalon Barnes made history on Sunday with a blazingly fast run in the 40-yard dash at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW