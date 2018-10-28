Steelers provide brief respite as Pittsburgh mourns shooting

The Steelers can be a temporary distraction, though -- and, given that they just won their third game in a row, a pretty good one. After an uneven start to the season, the defense is improving, holding the Browns to just 237 yards and harassing Baker Mayfield into inaccuracy. The Pittsburgh offense is versatile, capable still of a quick-strike 43-yard touchdown pass to Antonio Brown but also using a power-running drive by Conner late in the third quarter. The latter helped Pittsburgh quickly recover from a Browns touchdown drive facilitated by a Steelers brain freeze -- when they failed to cover a free kick following a safety. Tomlin succinctly summed that play up by saying, "We screwed it up." Conner finished with 146 yards and two touchdowns -- his third straight game with at least 100 rushing yards and two touchdowns -- and his presence has helped halt the hand-wringing over Bell's absence. But the drama that seemed to be on the Steelers' doorstep with their shaky start has departed for Cleveland -- and, at least for a few minutes in the Steelers' locker room, there were some smiles.