Steelers prez Art Rooney II backs Mike McCarthy, criticizes Aaron Rodgers for 'insubordination'
Pittsburgh Steelers president Art Rooney II said that he supports head coach Mike McCarthy "100 percent" in a Thursday interview with the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, while criticizing former quarterback Aaron Rodgers for his explosive Wednesday appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.
“I just want to say that I have 100% confidence in Mike McCarthy and I expect he’ll be our coach this season, next season and beyond,” Rooney told the Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac. “The big thing, what happened this week, is insubordination can’t be tolerated in any organization. When you start getting ultimatums, you can’t live with that."
The Steelers (6-4) released Rodgers on Wednesday after the 42-year-old quarterback blasted McCarthy during an astonishing appearance on McAfee. In a scathing rebuke of his longtime head coach, Rodgers -- who was benched for Mason Rudolph on Tuesday night -- alleged that McCarthy has fallen asleep during meetings and has skipped other meetings and team events.
Rodgers said on McAfee that he had discussed McCarthy’s inattentiveness with the coach and had talked to him about ceding play-calling duties.
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On Thursday, Rooney said that Rodgers' public comments did not make him a "good teammate" and that "insubordination will not be tolerated."
"A change had to be made, and I certainly agree with the change and the way it was handled," Rooney said.
Rooney added: “There’s maybe a time and place after the season if he wanted to kind of unload. ... He talks about wanting to be a good teammate, but you don’t do that to your teammates a couple days before the game, that’s for sure.”
Rodgers signed a one-year contract this past spring that included $22 million guaranteed to stay with Pittsburgh for a second season, a move that he said was made in part due to the organization's decision to hire McCarthy after Mike Tomlin's 19-year tenure ended. Rodgers and McCarthy previously had spent 13 years together in Green Bay, where they won Super Bowl XLV over Rooney's Steelers.
Rooney was asked on Thursday if he regretted signing Rodgers.
“I’m disappointed the way it came out,” Rooney said. “We certainly had hopes that he would be successful here, and I thought at times we certainly got on a roll. We had high expectations.
“It’s easy to say, knowing what I know today, what would I do? But we had a good experience last year, and so I kind of wasn’t expecting it to go this way this year.”
The Steelers host the Denver Broncos (8-2) on Friday at 3 p.m. ET.