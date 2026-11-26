Pittsburgh Steelers president Art Rooney II said that he supports head coach Mike McCarthy "100 percent" in a Thursday interview with the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, while criticizing former quarterback Aaron Rodgers for his explosive Wednesday appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.

“I just want to say that I have 100% confidence in Mike McCarthy and I expect he’ll be our coach this season, next season and beyond,” Rooney told the Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac. “The big thing, what happened this week, is insubordination can’t be tolerated in any organization. When you start getting ultimatums, you can’t live with that."

The Steelers (6-4) released Rodgers on Wednesday after the 42-year-old quarterback blasted McCarthy during an astonishing appearance on McAfee. In a scathing rebuke of his longtime head coach, Rodgers -- who was benched for Mason Rudolph on Tuesday night -- alleged that McCarthy has fallen asleep during meetings and has skipped other meetings and team events.

Rodgers said on McAfee that he had discussed McCarthy’s inattentiveness with the coach and had talked to him about ceding play-calling duties.