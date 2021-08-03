Art Rooney II on Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger: 'It's not written in stone that this is his last year'

If Ben Roethlisberger﻿'s long and winding NFL career doesn't come to an end after the 2021 season, it might not come to its end in Pittsburgh, either.

Steelers president Art Rooney II indicated Tuesday that bringing the club's longtime starting quarterback back for 2022 isn't out of the question.

"It's not written in stone that this is his last year," Rooney said, according to ESPN's Brooke Pryor.

At 39 years old, Roethlisberger is entering his 18th NFL season, all with the Steelers. The club re-signed him to a one-year contract earlier this year, with a pay cut of $5 million. Roethlisberger threw 33 TD passes last year in helping the team to a playoff berth, but his play tapered off toward the end of the season and the club lost to the Cleveland Browns at home in its playoff opener.