Art Rooney II on Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger: 'It's not written in stone that this is his last year'

Published: Aug 03, 2021 at 02:13 PM
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

If Ben Roethlisberger﻿'s long and winding NFL career doesn't come to an end after the 2021 season, it might not come to its end in Pittsburgh, either.

Steelers president Art Rooney II indicated Tuesday that bringing the club's longtime starting quarterback back for 2022 isn't out of the question.

"It's not written in stone that this is his last year," Rooney said, according to ESPN's Brooke Pryor.

At 39 years old, Roethlisberger is entering his 18th NFL season, all with the Steelers. The club re-signed him to a one-year contract earlier this year, with a pay cut of $5 million. Roethlisberger threw 33 TD passes last year in helping the team to a playoff berth, but his play tapered off toward the end of the season and the club lost to the Cleveland Browns at home in its playoff opener.

"We're aware this could be Ben's last year. We hope it's a great one," Rooney added. "That's as far as we can go with it right now. Obviously, if this is his last year, then next year we'll be making decisions on a QB."

While the Steelers are an entire season away from making another decision on Roethlisberger, they're hopeful to lock up a much younger star on the team much sooner. Per Rooney, the club is attempting to get a new contract with DE T.J. Watt done before the regular season begins, per Pryor.

