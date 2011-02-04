Steelers' Pouncey unable to play in Super Bowl; Smith out, too

Notes: The Steelers are welcoming team families into the facility Saturday for their final practice of the week, a light walk-through at 11 a.m. ET. On Saturday afternoon, the players and coaches will part with their families and go to a secret hotel for their last night before the game, the same practice the Steelers followed before the Super Bowl against the Arizona Cardinals two years ago in Tampa, Fla. ... The Dallas-Fort Worth area has been hit by several inches of snow and subfreezing temperatures since the Steelers arrived, but Tomlin said it hasn't bothered the team. "We're kind of used to inclement weather," the coach said. "At least from my perspective, it hasn't changed how we've worked at all."