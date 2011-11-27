Steelers' Polamalu sidelined vs. Chiefs after early head injury

The 6-foot-6, 290-pound Maneri had lined up in the backfield as an eligible receiver and hauled in a short pass from Tyler Palko. Polamalu came up to make the tackle and dove at Maneri's legs. Polamalu, who had been dealing with some sore ribs, looked a bit wobbly as he got up. He was helped to the sideline by trainers and did not return on the Steelers' next defensive series.