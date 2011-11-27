Steelers' Polamalu sidelined vs. Chiefs after early head injury

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Troy Polamalu made what amounted to a cameo Sunday night in Kansas City, leaving the game against the Chiefs during the first quarter to be evaluated for a head injury.
Polamalu left the game after his head banged into the knee of offensive tackle Steve Maneri. It was announced in the press box Polamalu had a "blow to the head" and would continue to be evaluated.
The 6-foot-6, 290-pound Maneri had lined up in the backfield as an eligible receiver and hauled in a short pass from Tyler Palko. Polamalu came up to make the tackle and dove at Maneri's legs. Polamalu, who had been dealing with some sore ribs, looked a bit wobbly as he got up. He was helped to the sideline by trainers and did not return on the Steelers' next defensive series.
It's not the first head injury for Polamalu this season. He left a game against the Jaguars on Oct. 16 with what the team called a "very mild" concussion, but played the following week against the Arizona Cardinals after passing concussion tests during the week.
The Steelers announced that center Maurkice Pouncey left the field because of an illness. His return is questionable.