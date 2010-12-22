Steelers' Polamalu out vs. Panthers; status vs. Browns unknown

Published: Dec 22, 2010 at 06:26 AM

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Troy Polamalu, who's dealing with an Achilles' tendon strain and an ankle injury, has been declared out for Thursday night's game against the Carolina Panthers.

Polamalu hasn't practiced all week after missing Sunday's game against the New York Jets.

Polamalu leads the Steelers with six interceptions, one of which he has returned for a touchdown. He also has a sack and a fumble recovery to go with 62 tackles.

A source told NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora last week that the team isn't considering putting the five-time Pro Bowl selection on season-ending injured reserve and expects to have him back for the playoffs.

If the Steelers (10-4) beat the Panthers on Thursday and the Cleveland Browns (5-9) on Jan. 2, they will win the AFC North and be seeded No. 2 in the playoffs, no matter what the Baltimore Ravens (10-4) do against the Browns and Cincinnati Bengals (3-11).

That's all the incentive the Steelers need to play their second game in five days, a challenge for a beaten-up team regardless of its opponent.

Wide receiver Arnaz Battle (chest) and defensive end Aaron Smith (triceps) also have been ruled out for the game, the Steelers announced Wednesday. Defensive tackle Steve McLendon (stinger) is probable.

Polamalu could be pressed into action against the Browns if the Steelers need to win to secure a first-round bye, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

On NFL Network:
Carolina Panthers at Pittsburgh Steelers, Thursday, 8:20 p.m. ET

Thursday Night Kickoff,

6 p.m. ET

There is no question that Polamalu's status is central to the Steelers' playoff destiny.

"This guy has intuition, has innate awareness and ability," coach Mike Tomlin told the team's official website Tuesday. "He probably trusts his more than anybody else I've ever been around. When he makes a decision to take a calculated risk, he's 10 toes in on it. He's full steam ahead."

The Steelers, who rank 24th in pass defense in the NFL, often have trouble defending teams with strong passing games, but that's certainly not Carolina. The Panthers' average of 149.3 passing yards is 32 per game fewer than any other team, and rookie quarterback Jimmy Clausen has thrown seven interceptions but just two touchdown passes.

What the Steelers probably worry about most is another injury to a key starter, just when they're hopeful Polamalu and defensive end Aaron Smith (triceps) might be healthy for their first playoff game.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.

news

This Week in NFL History (April 18-24): Colts select Peyton Manning No. 1 overall in 1998 NFL Draft

Welcome to This Week in NFL History! Every week, the Research team will spotlight the anniversaries of notable events and birthdays.

news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa on new coach Mike McDaniel, offseason additions: 'Exciting times for all of us'

The Miami Dolphins will face high expectations this fall after an attention-grabbing offseason. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is well aware of the one thing that will satisfy demands: winning games.

news

Ohio State honors Dwayne Haskins at spring football game

The late Dwayne Haskins was honored by his alma mater on Saturday during Ohio State's spring football game.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW