Steelers' Polamalu, Hampton out with injuries against Seattle

PITTSBURGH -- Safety Troy Polamalu and nose tackle Casey Hampton, the Pittsburgh Steelers' sole Pro Bowl defensive players last season, were inactive due to injuries for Sunday's game against Seattle -- only days after being left off coach Mike Tomlin's injury list.
Polamalu (rib cartilage) and Hampton (hamstring) left last week's 21-14 loss at Arizona. Polamalu was injured on a fumble recovery.
Also sitting out the second game in a row was wide receiver Hines Ward (knee), who was declared out Friday. Ward, a four-time Pro Bowl player, had previously missed just four games to injuries in his 10-year career.
The injuries were a setback to Pittsburgh's defense in the Steelers' first game against Seattle since their 21-10 victory in the February 2006 Super Bowl. Hampton is one of the NFL's best run defenders and would have been counted on to slow Seattle's Shaun Alexander. Polamalu is used in a variety of sets that make Pittsburgh's defense one of the NFL's most versatile.
Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press