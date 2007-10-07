Steelers' Polamalu, Hampton out with injuries against Seattle

Published: Oct 07, 2007 at 06:01 AM

PITTSBURGH -- Safety Troy Polamalu and nose tackle Casey Hampton, the Pittsburgh Steelers' sole Pro Bowl defensive players last season, were inactive due to injuries for Sunday's game against Seattle -- only days after being left off coach Mike Tomlin's injury list.

Polamalu (rib cartilage) and Hampton (hamstring) left last week's 21-14 loss at Arizona. Polamalu was injured on a fumble recovery.

Also sitting out the second game in a row was wide receiver Hines Ward (knee), who was declared out Friday. Ward, a four-time Pro Bowl player, had previously missed just four games to injuries in his 10-year career.

At his weekly news conference Tuesday, Tomlin said he expected Polamalu and Hampton to be fine and did not mention them in reciting the Steelers' injuries. But neither Polamalu nor Hampton practiced all week, and the Steelers normally do not play any player who doesn't practice.

The injuries were a setback to Pittsburgh's defense in the Steelers' first game against Seattle since their 21-10 victory in the February 2006 Super Bowl. Hampton is one of the NFL's best run defenders and would have been counted on to slow Seattle's Shaun Alexander. Polamalu is used in a variety of sets that make Pittsburgh's defense one of the NFL's most versatile.

Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

