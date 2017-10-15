Steelers' playmakers rise to occasion against Chiefs

The Steelers didn't hide the fact that this was a significant game for them. The Chiefs had perched themselves atop the NFL Power Rankings, and there was a growing sense that the AFC was running out of potential challengers. This was the kind of contest where Kansas City could've put a little more distance between itself and the rest of the conference. Even with extensive injuries -- the Chiefs' offense alone was without three starting linemen and two of its top three receivers -- there was a growing sense that Kansas City could overwhelm anybody as long its owns stars were available.