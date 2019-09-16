Around the NFL

Steelers players 'impressed' with QB Rudolph in debut

Published: Sep 16, 2019 at 01:53 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

It wasn't an ideal situation for quarterback Mason Rudolph to see his first regular-season action, but the second-year pro impressed teammates in the Pittsburgh Steelers28-26 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

"Mason did a really, really, really good job today," tight end Vance McDonald said, via the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review.

"I was really, really, really impressed," guard David DeCastro added "He did well (Sunday)."

That's a lot of 'reallys' after a loss, but the way the former third-round pick performed after settling in during the third quarter suggests the Steelers won't be completely lost at sea if Ben Roethlisberger is out for weeks.

"Mason is capable," coach Mike Tomlin said. "He's been a part of this thing. He's the backup quarterback. We're capable of functioning in a very normal manner when he's in there."

Rudolph took over for Big Ben in the second half after the starter repeatedly grabbed his elbow at the end of the second stanza. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports that Roethlisberger is set for an MRI today. Per Rapoport, there is some real concern regarding the QB's status moving forward.

Rudolph took over in the third quarter. His first three passes fell incomplete, but he got little help from his receivers, including Donte Moncrief, who had a perfect sideline pass slip through his hands for an interception. After that Rudolph showed poise in the pocket, an ability to get to his second read, solid pocket movement and a great rapport with tight end Vance McDonald.

In his first pro action, Rudolph finished 12-of-19 passing for 112 yards, 5.9 yards per attempt, two touchdown tosses, and the one interception for a 92.4 QB rating.

"He handled himself really well," DeCastro said. "Really proud of him, how he came in ready to go. He knew the playbook, had a big command, and he mixed some of the cadences, too. That was impressive."

The best news for the Steelers while preparing to be without Big Ben next week potentially is that the stage didn't appear too big for Rudolph, despite some struggle moments, which were expected given the lack of practice reps with the starters.

"You have to be prepared for those situations whenever your number is called," Rudolph said. "I thought I was ready. I had a really good feel for our gameplan and what we worked on all week. ... I didn't feel like I was unprepared in any means."

The bigger issue for Tomlin is that his supposedly reworked defense couldn't stop Russell Wilson a lick in the second half. If the Steelers' D remains a sieve, QB play will be moot moving forward.

UPDATE: Roethlisberger will undergo surgery on his elbow and be placed on season-ending injured reserve, the team announced Monday.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Dak Prescott (calf) will undergo MRI, but not overly concerned 

Following the Cowboys' overtime win, Dak Prescott was in a boot due to a calf injury. He'll get an MRI on Monday.
news

Browns QB Baker Mayfield on ailing left shoulder: 'It feels like s---'

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is battling through a painful left shoulder injury, telling reporters Sunday he "absolutely" plans to play Thursday vs. the Broncos.
news

Lions HC Dan Campbell: Jared Goff 'needs to step up more than he has'

Dan Campbell didn't say a quarterback change is coming. But in the wake of a dismal 34-11 loss to the Bengals, the Lions coach didn't rule out benching Jared Goff, either. "We're going to look at everything," Campbell said.
news

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers yells 'I own you' at Bears fans after game-sealing TD

After leaving Soldier Field with yet another victory, Packers QB Aaron Rodgers took a moment to level Bears fans with a rather poignant statement following a game-clinching TD.
news

2021 NFL season, Week 6: What we learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 6 action. 
news

2021 NFL season: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's Week 6 games

The Giants have lost yet another offensive player, with WR Kadarius Toney (ankle) being ruled out early against the Rams.
news

Injury roundup: Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill (quad) to play vs. Washington

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill, who is questionable with a quad injury, is active versus Washington. 
news

Ravens activate rookie WR Rashod Bateman from injured reserve, elevate RB Le'Veon Bell

In preparation for Week 6, the Ravens have called up four players, including debuting rookie WR Rashod Bateman and veteran RB Le'Veon Bell.
news

Panthers place RB Christian McCaffrey (hamstring) on IR

﻿Christian McCaffrey﻿ will be gone till November. The Panthers placed their star running back on injured reserve Saturday, sidelining him for at least three more games. McCaffrey had already been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Vikings after suffering a setback in practice this week.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Saturday, Oct. 16

T.Y. Hilton has dominated the Houston Texans over the years. He'll have another opportunity this weekend. The Colts activated their star receiver from injured reserve, paving the way for the four-time Pro Bowler to make his season debut Sunday.
news

Dolphins activate QB Tua Tagovailoa off injured reserve

Tua Time is only a day away. The Dolphins activated ﻿Tua Tagovailoa﻿ off injured reserve Saturday, clearing him to start Sunday against the Jaguars in London. The second-year QB is officially listed as questionable.
news

Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury, GM Steve Keim test positive for COVID-19, will miss game vs. Browns

The Cardinals announced Friday night that head coach Kliff Kingsbury tested positive for COVID-19 along with quarterbacks coach Cam Turner and defensive tackle Zach Allen. All three will miss Sunday's game.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW