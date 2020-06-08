Around the NFL

Steelers plan to hold 2020 training camp at Heinz Field

Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

The Pittsburgh Steelers were among the teams affected by the league's mandate that all teams hold their training camps at their own facilities (unless they can fulfill reasons for exemption).

They've declared their new training camp home for 2020, and it should look familiar to the fans of the black and gold. Pittsburgh is making plans to hold training camp at Heinz Field, according to a tweet from the team's director of communications.

Pittsburgh typically holds training camp at St. Vincent College in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, but was forced to put together different accommodations for its training camp due to the restrictions implemented by the league because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The Steelers are one of a handful of teams (Cowboys, Panthers, etc.) who have to rethink their training camp plans, and they're the first to announce their new intentions for 2020.

During the season, the team practices at its headquarters at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, which includes an indoor facility and four 80-yard fields. The team shares that facility with the University of Pittsburgh Panthers.

Heinz Field's use for training camp might provide a safer environment for fans to attend, though the league has yet to introduce protocols for fan attendance of any kind. Use of Heinz Field might also allow the Steelers to avoid any potential scheduling conflicts with the University of Pittsburgh and limit any chance of contact with another football team amid the pandemic.

