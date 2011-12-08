Steelers place NT Hoke, RB Dwyer on injured reserve

Published: Dec 08, 2011 at 10:18 AM

PITTSBURGH -- The Steelers have placed nose tackle Chris Hoke and running back Jonathan Dwyer on season-ending injured reserve.

Hoke hasn't played since injuring his neck during an Oct. 16 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The 35-year-old will need surgery, and there's a chance his career is over. He has become a valuable backup during his career, and the Steelers are 17-1 when he starts, including a 2-0 mark this season.

Dwyer will miss the rest of the season with a left foot injury. He rushed for 123 yards this season, including a 107-yard effort against the Jaguars.

The Steelers placed linebacker Mortty Ivy and safety Damon Cromartie-Smith on the 53-man roster to replace Hoke and Dwyer.

