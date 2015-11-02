Around the NFL

Steelers place Le'Veon Bell on IR with torn MCL

Published: Nov 02, 2015 at 06:27 AM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

The Pittsburgh Steelers will have to wait until next season to see Ben Roethlisberger and Le'Veon Bell on the field at the same time again.

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reports that Bell is expected to miss the rest of the season with a badly torn MCL and other damage, according to a source informed of the injury. The Steelers announced Monday afternoon that Bell was placed on the injured reserved list. He was hurt during Pittsburgh's 16-10 loss to the Bengals on Sunday.

This is a brutal dose of news for the Steelers, coming on the same day that their realistic chance to win the AFC North evaporated. Now they have to worry about surviving without what we believe is the best running back in the entire league.

The Steelers are unfortunately getting used to playing big games without Bell. He missed the team's playoff loss to the Ravens in January due to a knee injury, and missed the first two games of the season due to a suspension for violating the league's substance abuse policy.

Bell finished second in the league in yards from scrimmage last season, in part because of his incredible ability as a receiver. He was the second leading receiver on a team that threw for 5,000 yards last year and was playing even better this season. He was averaging more than 100 yards rushing-per-game this season before Sunday, looking leaner than ever with his uniquely patient stop-and-start running style.

It goes without saying Bell cannot be replaced. But the Steelers do have an excellent backup in DeAngelo Williams, who combined for 194 rushing yards and three scores in his two starts in place of Bell. The succession of injuries on Pittsburgh's offense, however, are going to be difficult to overcome. They are also playing without left tackle Kelvin Beachum for the rest of the season, and center Maurkice Pouncey is on injured reserve with a designation to return.

The Steelers signed free-agent RB Isaiah Pead, according to the team. But he is just going to add mediocre depth where there was once an All-Pro.

Pittsburgh's offense looked on track to be one of the league's best this season, but injuries and suspensions have prevented them from being at full strength. Now 4-4, they know they won't be at full strength all season.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

HC Mike McCarthy on Cowboys' statement-making 40-0 win: 'We know where we want to go'

After a 40-0 shellacking of the New York Giants to open up the season, Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said "We know where we want to go. I feel like we are fully capable and have an understanding of how to get there. But it's a long journey."
news

Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill put up historic Week 1 numbers to rally Dolphins past Chargers

﻿Tua Tagovailoa﻿, ﻿Tyreek Hill﻿ and the Miami Dolphins aren't going to lose many track meets. They didn't on Sunday, as Tagovailoa returned to action, Hill reaffirmed his status as one of league's most dangerous gamebreakers and the two combined for some historic numbers in Miami's 36-34 come-from-behind win over the Los Angeles Chargers. 
news

Jordan Love on leading Packers to ninth straight win over Bears: 'Obviously, that was the plan for us'

On the eve of his first game as the official QB1 of the Green Bay Packers, Jordan Love visualized leaving Soldier Field victorious against the Chicago Bears. Three touchdowns, 245 yards and a sterling performance later, Love did just that.
news

Tom Brady honored at halftime of Patriots' loss to Eagles, will be inducted into team Hall of Fame in June 2024

Tom Brady was honored on Sunday during halftime of the Patriots' season opener versus the Eagles, preempting the former QB's 
news

Steelers HC Mile Tomlin on worst home loss of his career: 'We got kicked in the teeth'

﻿Kenny Pickett﻿ and the Steelers offense, which had stoked expectations after scoring on each of their preseason drives, were rag-dolled in a Week 1 home loss to the San Francisco 49ers, 30-7 -- the most lopsided home defeat in the Mike Tomlin era.
news

Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase after blowout loss to Browns: 'We just lost to some elves'

﻿Joe Burrow﻿ isn't panicking. ﻿Ja'Marr Chase﻿ isn't backing down from his incendiary game week comments. Nonetheless, nary a Cincinnati Bengal was pleased after an abysmal season-opening 24-3 loss to the archrival Cleveland Browns on Sunday. 
news

2023 NFL season, Week 1: What We Learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's action. How did Jordan Love fare in his first game as the Packers' full-time starter?
news

Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins suffers torn Achilles in win over Texans

Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins suffered a torn Achilles in Sunday's 25-9 win over the Houston Texans, coach John Harbaugh confirmed to reporters following the game.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 1: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 1 Sunday.
news

Buccaneers not expected to trade WR Mike Evans after no extension reached by deadline

Saturday came and went in Tampa Bay without an extension for ﻿Mike Evans﻿, but don't expect the wide receiver to leave the Buccaneers anytime in the immediate future.
news

Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 1 games of 2023 NFL season

NFL.com keeps you up to date with the inactive reports for every Sunday game in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
news

Ravens TE Mark Andrews (quadriceps) inactive for season opener vs. Texans

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (quadriceps) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Houston Texans due to a quad injury.  