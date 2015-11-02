Steelers place Le'Veon Bell on IR with torn MCL

It goes without saying Bell cannot be replaced. But the Steelers do have an excellent backup in DeAngelo Williams, who combined for 194 rushing yards and three scores in his two starts in place of Bell. The succession of injuries on Pittsburgh's offense, however, are going to be difficult to overcome. They are also playing without left tackle Kelvin Beachum for the rest of the season, and center Maurkice Pouncey is on injured reserve with a designation to return.