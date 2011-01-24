Steelers, Packers provide plan for others to find success

There has been a lot of talk about whether or not Cutler should have tried to play on, but the telling tale was that every member of the Bears came to his defense. When a player gets injured, especially a tough-minded player, he deserves the right to be evaluated before anyone rushes to judgment. Cutler can take hits -- in fact I thought he suffered a concussion earlier in the game after visibly being shaken up. From talking to the members of the organization, Cutler does not lack toughness or shy away from competition. How could he ever have been so successful at Vanderbilt if he was afraid of competition? It is unfair what is being done to Cutler by people who really do not know the real extent of his knee injury.