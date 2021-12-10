Steelers OLB T.J. Watt exits Thursday loss with groin  injury

As Dalvin Cook and the Vikings are running roughshod against the Steelers, Pittsburgh's best player was on the sidelines with his helmet off.

Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt was ruled out at the onset of the third quarter in Thursday night's game against the Vikings due to a groin injury.

Following the game, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin offered no update on the severity, as he simply mentioned Watt suffered a groin injury.

It was unclear when Watt was injured, but he was seen in the second quarter without his helmet off and on the sidelines as the Vikings raced out to a 23-0 lead on Cook's second touchdown of the evening.