Steelers offensive starters to play one quarter against Redskins

Published: Aug 19, 2009 at 10:01 AM

LATROBE, Pa. -- The Pittsburgh Steelers' offensive starters are expected to play about one quarter against the Washington Redskins on Saturday night, or about the same amount of time they were on the field against the Arizona Cardinals.

"We'll see how many snaps we get," offensive coordinator Bruce Arians said Wednesday. "We shoot for 15 snaps."

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger ran two series as the Steelersbeat the Cardinals 20-10, or enough time to go 4 of 6 for 33 yards. Backup Charlie Batch threw only two passes, while No. 3 quarterback Dennis Dixon went 10 of 19 for 112 yards while playing the final 2 ½ quarters.

If the Steelers' starters are limited to one quarter at Washington, it's likely they will play until halftime only during the Aug. 29 home game against Buffalo.

