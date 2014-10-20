Steelers' offense comes to life in win over Texans

The Pittsburgh Steelers were being shut out and booed in their own building. Then it all changed -- in a hurry.
The Steelers scored 24 points in the less than three minutes of play against the Houston Texans on Monday night, turning a 13-0 deficit into a 24-13 lead just before halftime.
It was the biggest scoring surge by one team since Thanksgiving 2012, when the New England Patriots hung 21 points on the New York Jets in just 52 seconds. Yes, a butt-fumble was involved. Since 1983, only one other team (2002 Seahawks) had scored 24 points in a span of less than three minutes.
The avalanche started innocently enough. Shaun Suisham got the Steelers on the board with a 44-yard field goal with 3:08 to play in the second quarter. After a Texans three-and-out, the Steelers covered 63 yards on two Ben Roethlisberger passes, capped by a 35-yard touchdown catch by Martavis Bryant. After an Arian Foster fumble, Antonio Brown -- yes, Antonio Brown -- turned a fake reverse into a three-yard touchdown pass to Lance Moore.
One play later, Brett Keiseldeflected and intercepted a Ryan Fitzpatrick pass, running it back to Houston's 8-yard line. Two plays after that, Roethlisberger hit a wide-open Le'Veon Bell for a two-yard touchdown. Suisham's extra point capped the barrage and sent the Texans into the locker room in a state of shock.
