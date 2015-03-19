Steelers OC wants Dri Archer more involved in offense

While the Pittsburgh Steelers added DeAngelo Williamsthis offseason as a backup to Le'Veon Bell, offensive coordinator Todd Haley would also like to get running back Dri Archer more involved in the offense.
"The important thing is that we do have a role for him if he is going to have a helmet on Sundays and he gets his five and six touches a game," Haley said Wednesday, per the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review.
The 5-foot-8 runner is one of the fastest players in the NFL, but had just 10 rushes (40 yards) and seven receptions (23 yards) in his rookie campaign. Haley believes with added touches, Archer can impact a defense and help open up his offense.
"Any one of those plays he has the chance to take it to the house with that speed. Let's just have a little patience and let him continue to develop, and we will definitely have a plan to get him touches throughout the season."
Bell is one of the best dual-threat backs in the NFL, so while we like the idea of Archer playing a Darren Sproles-lite role, it shouldn't come at a cost to Bell's touches. If Archer can provide a speed element in spurts, the Steelers' offense could become unpredictable and unstoppable in 2015.
