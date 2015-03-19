Around the NFL

Steelers OC: Martavis Bryant to push for No. 2 WR role

Published: Mar 19, 2015 at 12:42 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Pittsburgh Steelers' offense exploded last season once rookie Martavis Bryant entered the lineup in Week 7.

The 6-foot-4 rookie receiver brought a size/speed element to Ben Roethlisberger's offense that perfectly complemented superstar Antonio Brown. Over the final 10 regular season games with Bryant in the lineup, the Steelers averaged 31.2 points per contest, as opposed to the 20.6 points in the six games prior to the rookie getting the call.

Entering 2015, offensive coordinator Todd Haley expects Bryant to battle third-year wideout Markus Wheaton for the No. 2 role in the Steelers' offense.

"We are looking for him to come in and make a push against Markus Wheaton for that No. 2 spot and continue give us big-time production, specifically in the red area where a big target like that can make a big impact," Haley said, per the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review.

Bryant compiled just 26 receptions for 549 yards in 2014, but his big-play ability made the Steelers offense a juggernaut as he hauled in eight touchdowns.

"When young guys come in at the receiver position and contribute early like he did, it is a big thing," Haley said. "He took a lot of pressure off Antonio Brown and Markus Wheaton ... he really had a big impact on our offense. He is a guy we are going to work real hard throughout the offseason and, like all young players, he should make progress from year one to year two."

Haley was quick to point out he also expects Wheaton to improve in his third season in the system -- the "most important" year in a receiver's development, according to the coordinator.

With Big Ben locked down for the future and stud wideouts to complement Le'Veon Bell, one of the best young dual-threat running backs in the NFL, the Steelers' offense should be one of the most explosive units for the next several years to come.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast reacts to Chris Borland's sudden retirement and discusses Philip Rivers' future in San Diego. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Broncos QB Russell Wilson (hamstring) ruled out vs. Jets; Brett Rypien to start

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday versus the New York Jets, NFL Network's James Palmer reports.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Oct. 22

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Lions sign punter Jack Fox to three-year extension

Lions punter Jack Fox is signing a three-year extension that will pay him a league-high $3.775 million per year and includes $7.5 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports

news

New 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey 'extremely fired up' to join Kyle Shanahan's offense

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey explained why he's "happy" to be joining his new team after being traded from the Carolina Panthers.

news

Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins to undergo knee surgery, miss 4-6 weeks

J.K. Dobbins is undergoing knee surgery to remove scar tissues from his previous ACL surgery. The Ravens running back, who was experiencing stiffness in his knee, will miss 4-6 weeks.

news

Broncos QB Russell Wilson (hamstring) questionable for Week 7 game vs. Jets

Russell Wilson's hamstring injury has thrown his Week 7 status into question. Wilson is questionable for Denver's game against the Jets, coach Nathaniel Hackett told reporters Friday.

news

After trading away Christian McCaffrey, Panthers reject idea of 'tanking' in 2022

Christian McCaffrey is headed west. In the running back's wake remains a Panthers team forced to answer questions about its future. Scott Fitterer and Steve Wilks explained Friday the decision to trade the RB and what comes next.

news

Jets WR Elijah Moore won't play vs. Broncos following trade request

Elijah Moore's trade request prompted a change, but not the one he was seeking. Moore will not play in the Jets' Week 7 game against the Broncos, coach Robert Saleh told reporters Friday, reiterating New York won't trade the QB.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Oct. 21

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

49ers' Kyle Shanahan: 'Still up in the air' whether Christian McCaffrey will play Sunday vs. Chiefs

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan reacted Friday morning to the acquisition of star running back Christian McCaffrey and spoke on how quick he will suit up for San Francisco.

news

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett clears concussion protocol, set to start vs. Dolphins

Kenny Pickett will start Sunday night in Miami. The Steelers announced Friday that the quarterback has cleared concussion protocol. Tight end Pat Freiermuth and cornerback Levi Wallace also cleared protocol.

news

Steelers assistant Brian Flores doesn't view return to Miami as revenge game

Steelers senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach Brian Flores returns to Miami on Sunday night for the first time since being fired by the Dolphins. But the ex-Fins coach isn't viewing it as a revenge game.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE