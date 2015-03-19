Steelers OC: Martavis Bryant to push for No. 2 WR role

The Pittsburgh Steelers' offense exploded last season once rookie Martavis Bryant entered the lineup in Week 7.
The 6-foot-4 rookie receiver brought a size/speed element to Ben Roethlisberger's offense that perfectly complemented superstar Antonio Brown. Over the final 10 regular season games with Bryant in the lineup, the Steelers averaged 31.2 points per contest, as opposed to the 20.6 points in the six games prior to the rookie getting the call.
Entering 2015, offensive coordinator Todd Haley expects Bryant to battle third-year wideout Markus Wheaton for the No. 2 role in the Steelers' offense.
"We are looking for him to come in and make a push against Markus Wheaton for that No. 2 spot and continue give us big-time production, specifically in the red area where a big target like that can make a big impact," Haley said, per the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review.
Bryant compiled just 26 receptions for 549 yards in 2014, but his big-play ability made the Steelers offense a juggernaut as he hauled in eight touchdowns.
"When young guys come in at the receiver position and contribute early like he did, it is a big thing," Haley said. "He took a lot of pressure off Antonio Brown and Markus Wheaton ... he really had a big impact on our offense. He is a guy we are going to work real hard throughout the offseason and, like all young players, he should make progress from year one to year two."
Haley was quick to point out he also expects Wheaton to improve in his third season in the system -- the "most important" year in a receiver's development, according to the coordinator.
With Big Ben locked down for the future and stud wideouts to complement Le'Veon Bell, one of the best young dual-threat running backs in the NFL, the Steelers' offense should be one of the most explosive units for the next several years to come.
