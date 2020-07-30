Steelers OC: Big Ben's return brings normalcy to Pittsburgh

In a year when abnormal reigns supreme, the Pittsburgh Steelers offense is hoping to get back to at least one routine aspect: having Ben Roethlisberger under center.

Offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner said having Big Ben back after the quarterback played just two games last year will help ease the irregular aspects of the 2020 season.

"That might be the easiest question to answer," Fichtner said, via the team's official website. "Normal now becomes Ben Roethlisberger back in the huddle. He's paired up with Maurkice Pouncey, David DeCastro and some of those guys up front. That just gives you the normalcy. That will be normal. That's what we're used to. Just getting back to normal will be looking at a group of mostly experienced players and being excited about what this journey, this season, is going to bring."

Hopefully for Pittsburgh that "normal" doesn't also include Roethlisberger missing games again this season. In the past five years, Big Ben has missed multiple starts in a season three times.

Last season, the Steelers offense cratered sans Roethlisberger, with Mason Rudolph and Devlin Hodges unable to produce a functional product. Pittsburgh inexplicably declined to upgrade the backup position this offseason, which means Big Ben's health will be paramount to any success in 2020.

All reports from Roethlisberger have been positive as he gets his fastball back after undergoing surgery. The Steelers QB did not take Heinz Field with Pittsburgh's young quarterbacks Wednesday, coach Mike Tomlin told reporters Thursday, but added he has no reservations about Big Ben's status.

Without preseason games to at least test out his return, Fichtner plans to use the few practice sessions to gear up the veteran quarterback. The OC, however, didn't sound concerned about Big Ben being prepared for his 17th season.