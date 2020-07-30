Around the NFL

Thursday, Jul 30, 2020 08:55 AM

Steelers OC: Big Ben's return brings normalcy to Pittsburgh

Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

In a year when abnormal reigns supreme, the Pittsburgh Steelers offense is hoping to get back to at least one routine aspect: having Ben Roethlisberger under center.

Offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner said having Big Ben back after the quarterback played just two games last year will help ease the irregular aspects of the 2020 season.

"That might be the easiest question to answer," Fichtner said, via the team's official website. "Normal now becomes Ben Roethlisberger back in the huddle. He's paired up with Maurkice Pouncey, David DeCastro and some of those guys up front. That just gives you the normalcy. That will be normal. That's what we're used to. Just getting back to normal will be looking at a group of mostly experienced players and being excited about what this journey, this season, is going to bring."

Hopefully for Pittsburgh that "normal" doesn't also include Roethlisberger missing games again this season. In the past five years, Big Ben has missed multiple starts in a season three times.

Last season, the Steelers offense cratered sans Roethlisberger, with Mason Rudolph and Devlin Hodges unable to produce a functional product. Pittsburgh inexplicably declined to upgrade the backup position this offseason, which means Big Ben's health will be paramount to any success in 2020.

All reports from Roethlisberger have been positive as he gets his fastball back after undergoing surgery. The Steelers QB did not take Heinz Field with Pittsburgh's young quarterbacks Wednesday, coach Mike Tomlin told reporters Thursday, but added he has no reservations about Big Ben's status.

Without preseason games to at least test out his return, Fichtner plans to use the few practice sessions to gear up the veteran quarterback. The OC, however, didn't sound concerned about Big Ben being prepared for his 17th season.

"We'll have to take advantage of those game situations we can present for him against our defense," Fichtner said of practice sessions. "Naturally, the first thing is we have to get a feel for where he is, and his arm will tell us. It's not unusual for us to work him a day, then work him a half-day, then get him a day's rest, and he knows that routine. It's going to be a little bit different kind of camp, and so I think we'll have to play that by ear (in terms of) how he feels and how much he wants, because there are going to be times when he wants it all, and we're going to have to back him off. That's a good thing."

Related Content

Harbaugh: I respect Lamar Jackson's stance on signing Antonio Brown
news

Harbaugh: I respect Lamar Jackson's stance on signing Antonio Brown

Ravens coach John Harbaugh discussed Lamar Jackson's recent comments that he still hopes Baltimore signs wide receiver Antonio Brown.
Recovered Dolphins players donating plasma for COVID-19 relief 
news

Recovered Dolphins players donating plasma for COVID-19 relief 

Miami Dolphins players who have already recovered from the COVID-19 virus are boarding the OneBlood Big Red Bus to donate their convalescent plasma. 
Carolina Panthers kicker Graham Gano reacts to missing an extra point against the Detroit Lions during an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
news

Panthers cut longtime kicker Graham Gano after eight seasons

The Carolina Panthers are moving on from another longtime veteran: Graham Gano. The kicker spent the past eight years in Carolina, which included four playoff appearances and a Super Bowl run.
Titans GM: Vic Beasley's absence from team 'unexcused'
news

Titans GM: Vic Beasley's absence from team 'unexcused'

Vic Beasley did not report to Titans camp Tuesday or Wednesday, and Tennessee general manager Jon Robinson released a statement labeling absence "unexcused."
RB Matt Jones garnering interest from NFL teams after XFL stint
news

RB Matt Jones garnering interest from NFL teams after XFL stint

Running back Matt Jones, who last played in the XFL, is staying ready for an NFL comeback. The ex-Washington and Indianapolis RB has had some communication with teams and could find his way on a roster as COVID cases or opt-outs pile up.
Lamar Jackson sees 'huge jump' for Ravens WR Marquise Brown 
news

Lamar Jackson sees 'huge jump' for Ravens WR Marquise Brown 

Now that Marquise Brown is healthy and bulked up, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson believes the wideout is in for a Year 2 leap.
Rich Eisen, Marshall Faulk, Steve Mariucci, Michael Irvin Thursday Night Football NFL Network October 27, 2016 (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)
news

Looking inside the numbers of the Top 100 Players of 2020

Lamar Jackson made the largest leap possible in this year's Top 100, going from unranked to No. 1. It was one of many impressive notes found inside the numbers. 
Anthony Lynn: Tyrod Taylor 'probably' Chargers' Week 1 starter
news

Anthony Lynn: Tyrod Taylor 'probably' Chargers' Week 1 starter

L.A Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said Wednesday that it's likely Tyrod Taylor will start to begin the season, but is confident Justin Herbert will learn quickly despite lost practice time.
All 32 IDER plans approved by NFLPA
news

All 32 IDER plans approved by NFLPA

All 32 infectious disease emergency response plans submitted by member clubs have been approved by the NFL Players Association, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton watches from the sideline in the second half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
news

Sean Payton says he won't be surprised to see games affected by COVID-19

New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton told reporters Wednesday that he wouldn't be surprised if the NFL had to suspend some games on the 2020 schedule due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Kansas City Chiefs running back Damien Williams (26) looks on from the sideline during an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019 in Jacksonville, Fla. The Chiefs won 40-26. (Paul Abell via AP)
news

Super Bowl LIV hero Damien Williams opts out of 2020 season

Running back Damien Williams was a critical component to the Chiefs' Super Bowl run, but he will not be part of their repeat bid as he's decided to opt out. 
gamepasswhite_horiz (1)

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL