'Two weeks out' from playoffs, skidding Steelers not getting job done

The Pittsburgh Steelers could have chalked up their first two losses of the season to logical explanations.

They ran into a good defense against Washington. They were due for a loss. They didn't have James Conner. Buffalo was rolling. They're still adjusting to their irregular schedule. They're really banged up.

Monday night brought valid reasons to sound the alarms. Pittsburgh fell to the woeful Bengals, who entered their late-season, prime-time affair with little to be proud of since losing promising rookie quarterback ﻿Joe Burrow﻿ to a season-ending knee injury. Cincinnati had largely been lifeless in its last month, and it seemed as if the offensively struggling Steelers had received a scheduling gift at a perfect time.

Nope. The Bengals played inspired football and jumped all over Pittsburgh's offense, which gave us four more quarters of proof that it is broken, turning the ball over three times in the first half and giving Cincinnati short fields, which the Bengals turned into a 17-0 lead. Cincinnati held on, taking a 27-17 win into the winter solstice and leaving the Steelers dazed and searching for answers once again.

"I'm not disappointed, I'm just pissed off," Steelers defensive tackle ﻿Cameron Heyward﻿ said, via ESPN. "We just lost the damn game. I think that's the way our team feels. We're not feeling sorry for ourselves, but we've got to get the job done.

"We're two weeks out. We've just got to play our brand of football. Attack the line of scrimmage, offense and defense. We need to make plays early and not be in a catch-up game. As a defense, if you get in the red zone, it's got to be three points or nothing. It can't be touchdowns. They go up early and to start 17-0, you're asking for a lot from our offense. Our offense just has to start fast."

Pittsburgh's offense has done exactly the opposite of starting fast in the last month, going without a first-half offensive touchdown in two of its last four games. Even when it did start relatively quickly in Week 13, scoring two touchdowns in the second quarter against Washington, it ground to a halt, giving the opposition plenty of time to mount a comeback.