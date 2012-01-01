Steelers' Mendenhall sidelined by right knee injury vs. Browns

The Pittsburgh Steelers are bracing to be without injured starting running back Rashard Mendenhall when they face the Denver Broncos in the wild-card round of the playoffs next weekend.
Mendenhall injured his right knee and didn't return during Sunday's 13-9 win in Cleveland. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said Mendenhall "potentially" suffered an injured anterior cruciate ligament in the knee and isn't expected to play against the Broncos.
"We need to take a look at it," Tomlin said. "It's not good, of course, when a guy goes down in open grass not touched by anyone. Experience tells me that's generally not good."
Tomlin said Mendenhall would be evaluated when the team returns to Pittsburgh.
Mendenhall was injured on a 5-yard carry on the final play of the first quarter. He walked slowly to the sideline, where he was checked by Pittsburgh's training staff before heading to the locker room for further tests. He rushed for 38 yards on eight carries before leaving the game and was replaced by Isaac Redman.
Steelers cornerback Cortez Allen also left the game during the second quarter with an apparent right shoulder injury.
