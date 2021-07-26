Steelers' Melvin Ingram excited to get to work: 'Right now, I'm 100, 200 percent healthy. I feel amazing'

With each training camp comes a sense of rejuvenation among players.

In Melvin Ingram's case, gearing up for a new season will have the added distinction of taking place in a new city, an experience the new Steelers edge rusher already sounds ecstatic to be a part of.

"I feel 18," Ingram said, per ESPN. "I'm a kid. I've still got a lot left in me. I love football and my body feels great.

"Had an injury last year, but that's a part of the game. It's a physical sport. Right now I'm 100, 200 percent healthy. I feel amazing."

At age 32, Ingram arrives in Pittsburgh looking to bounce back from an injury-riddled season and reclaim the form that made him one of the NFL's best edge rushers during his nine seasons with the Chargers.

Recurring knee injuries tanked Ingram's 2020 campaign, which ended up being his last in L.A. The former Pro Bowler was limited to seven games and turned in his first NFL season without recording a sack.

He's shown resilience in the past, recovering from a torn ACL sustained prior to his second season before eventually breaking out in Year 5. Joining a team known for their unmatched toughness could end up being an ideal fit for Ingram at this stage of his career.

"I just felt like the program, the coaches, the team, everybody," he said, "it was a place I felt like I could call home, a place I can come in and fit in. Everything was amazing here, down to the coaches, the players, the city, just how they do everything. They welcomed me with open arms."

Entering his 10th NFL season, Ingram has logged a lot of miles, with various speed bumps doing their best to try to slow him down on the way. But, even with the lingering health concerns, the one-year deal Ingram signed a week prior to the start of camp could end up looking like a steal, if he holds up.

His glowing review of the Steel City suggests he's eager to get going. Should his output match his enthusiasm, Steeler Nation will embrace him as one of their own in short order.

As for the organization he's leaving behind, Ingram expressed that he was thankful for his time on the west coast but made it clear that he's only focused on his new opportunity, not the franchise it appeared he'd finish his career with.