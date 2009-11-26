Steelers meet with pair of experienced quarterbacks

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have met with experienced veteran quarterbacks Patrick Ramsey and Todd Bouman, a sign that injured backup Charlie Batch might be out longer than the team first expected.
Batch broke his left wrist in Kansas City on Sunday, leaving second-year quarterback Dennis Dixon as the only backup to starter Ben Roethlisberger on the 53-man roster. Former Pitt quarterback Tyler Palko is on the practice squad.
Batch had surgery on Wednesday and was expected to be out two to four weeks.
