Steelers meet with pair of experienced quarterbacks

Published: Nov 26, 2009 at 10:14 AM

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have met with experienced veteran quarterbacks Patrick Ramsey and Todd Bouman, a sign that injured backup Charlie Batch might be out longer than the team first expected.

Batch broke his left wrist in Kansas City on Sunday, leaving second-year quarterback Dennis Dixon as the only backup to starter Ben Roethlisberger on the 53-man roster. Former Pitt quarterback Tyler Palko is on the practice squad.

Batch had surgery on Wednesday and was expected to be out two to four weeks.

Ramsey was cut by Tennessee last month. Bouman, a former Vikings and Saints backup, played briefly for Baltimore last season.

