Steelers meet Bengals in key AFC North duel

Published: Nov 02, 2010 at 03:23 PM

Ben Roethlisberger struggled last week.

(Bill Haber / Associated Press)

The storyline
A year ago, the Bengals went undefeated against the AFC North. Now, they might not win another game in the division this season.

Why you should watch
Ben Roethlisberger could feast on what has been a suspect defense. The Marvin Lewis watch could be shifting into high gear with another uneven performance by the Bengals.

Did you know?
Steelers coach Mike Tomlin is 5-0 on Monday Night Football. ... Pittsburgh's Hines Ward has 14 touchdown catches against the Bengals -- his most vs. any opponent. ... The Bengals are 9-1 when Cedric Benson has 100-plus rushing yards in a game. ... Cincinnati's Terrell Owens has a touchdown reception in four consecutive games.

