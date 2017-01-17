Steelers' Martavis Bryant applies for reinstatement

Applying for reinstatement is just the first step, of course. The league does not have a definite timetable for solving these cases and it could be a while before we see Ben Roethlisberger's favorite No. 2 wide receiver hit the field. Bryant last played in a game on Jan. 3, 2016. The 25-year-old former fourth-round pick out of Clemson has yet to play more than 11 games in a season. This would have been his third year in the NFL.