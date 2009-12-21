Steelers lose WR Sweed, LS Warren for season, need two players

PITTSBURGH -- The Steelers said Monday that wide receiver Limas Sweed and long snapper Greg Warren will miss the remainder of the season.
Sweed, a former second-round draft pick, is on the non-football illness list.
Warren, a fifth-year pro, was placed on injured reserve. He tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee on the final play of Sunday's 37-36 victory over the Green Bay Packers.
The Steelers said they will add two players to their 53-man roster before Sunday's regular-season home finale against the Baltimore Ravens.
