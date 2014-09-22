Steelers lose Jarvis Jones, Ryan Shazier to injuries

The Pittsburgh Steelers demolished the Carolina Panthers37-19 Sunday night, but suffered a slew of injuries in the process.
Linebacker Ryan Shazier left the game with a knee injury. The good news is that it might not be serious.
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that the rookie suffered a sprained MCL, which is believed to be minor, according to a source who has spoken to the player. The team is still waiting on MRI results.
The rookie wasn't the only defender nicked by friendly fire in Sunday's game. In addition to Ike Taylor's broken forearm, the Steelers are also dealing with the loss of edge rusher Jarvis Jones to wrist surgery.
The speedy Shazier has shown flashes of brilliance along with some struggles learning Dick LeBeau's complicated defensive scheme. He's one of our top rookies to watch and has a ton of potential.
Jones, the 2013 first-round draft pick, recorded 14 tackles and two sacks in three games. He will miss at least the next eight games, leaving Nov. 30 versus the Saints as his earliest return date.
With their last two first-round draft picks out of the lineup, the Steelers will lose speed and playmaking ability on Dick LeBeau's defense.
The latest Around The NFL Podcast recaps all of the Week 3 action and picks the top team in the AFC.