Steelers looking at own position coaches to fill OC vacancy

Published: Jan 23, 2012 at 05:49 AM

The Pittsburgh Steelers likely will promote from within to fill their offensive coordinator vacancy, league sources said Monday.

The two top candidates in that case would be quarterbacks coach Randy Fichtner and offensive line coach Sean Kugler, sources said, as the Steelers' other offensive position coaches are less experienced.

Fichtner has coached quarterbacks and receivers for the Steelers in two stints with the team and spent the last five years in Pittsburgh. He also helped implement the spread offense at the University of Memphis.

The Steelers need an offensive coordinator after Bruce Arians decided to retire last week, although a league source said Saturday that the coach was told his contract wouldn't be renewed.

