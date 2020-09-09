Around the NFL

Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier officially retires from NFL

Published: Sep 09, 2020 at 10:58 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Ryan Shazier's life changed 1,010 days ago when the Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker sustained a spinal contusion making a tackle.

Since that day on Dec. 4, 2017, Shazier has battled every step, believing he could one day return to the game. None doubted the desire of the spirited linebacker.

Wednesday, Shazier officially announced his retirement from football.

"Football gave me everything I could ever want and more. It taught me about hard work, dedication, teamwork," he said in a social media message. "It took me to college and the NFL. It made me money. It gave me a life that most people can only dream about. I'm here today to make sure the world knows how much I still love football. How grateful I am for everything football gave me. And I'm here to let the world know that today I am officially retiring from the game I love so much."

After the injury, the Steelers tolled the linebacker's contract for two years, allowing him to remain with the organization on the physically unable to perform list (PUP) and receive medical care. In March, the Steelers placed Shazier on the reserve/retired list.

Wednesday brought about the linebacker's official retirement statement.

"When you play the game of football the way I did, you convince yourself you're Superman, that nothing can stop you," Shazier said. "But then the moment I got hurt, I stopped being Superman, and that was difficult to make sense. But the way I look at it, God put us all here for a purpose. For 20 years, he let me play football. And now it's time for me to do what he wants me to do."

The next chapter in Ryan Shazier's story is just starting. It could be the beginning of the best parts.

Related Content

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) looks on from the sidelines during the national anthem prior to an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, in Pittsburgh. The Chargers defeated the Steelers, 33-30. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

Big Ben after missing most of 2019: 'I'm actually nervous for this season'

Ben Roethlisberger missed most of last season due to an elbow injury. Now the Steelers QB says he's actually nervous for the season to start.
Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey (20) has a conversation with a Chicago Bears player after an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Los Angeles. The Rams defeated the Bears 17-7. (Paul Spinelli via AP)
news

Rams CB Jalen Ramsey signs five-year, $105M extension

Back up the Brink's truck: Jalen Ramsey's big payday has finally come. The L.A. Rams have agreed to a five-year, $105 million extension with their Pro Bowl cornerback, Ian Rapoport reports.
Seattle Seahawks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) during an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020 in Philadelphia. The Seahawks won, 17-9. (Ric Tapia via AP)
news

Titans plan to move Jadeveon Clowney around defensive front to create mismatches

Jadeveon Clowney's former coach has new plans for him now that they've been reunited. Titans coach Mike Vrabel wants to move him around the defensive front to create mismatches.
Bills CB Tre'Davious White 'still in shock' after signing $70M contract extension
news

Bills CB Tre'Davious White 'still in shock' after signing $70M contract extension

Buffalo cornerback Tre'Davious White inked a four-year, $70 million extension over the weekend, making him the highest-paid CB in the NFL. White joined NFL Network's "Good Morning Football" on Wednesday and said he's still in disbelief.
Mike Tomlin: James Conner is Steelers 'bell cow,' 'primary ball-toter'
news

Mike Tomlin: James Conner is Steelers 'bell cow,' 'primary ball-toter'

Throughout his career, Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin has preferred a workhorse running back to shoulder most of the backfield workload. 2020 appears no different. 
Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) looks on from the sideline during an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Houston. The Texans beat the Jaguars 13-12. (Cooper Neill via AP)
news

DeAndre Hopkins negotiated own contract with hopes of one day becoming NFL GM

DeAndre Hopkins had a hand in negotiating his new extension with the Arizona Cardinals, and it may be a prelude to what the All-Pro wide receiver has in store after his NFL career.
'Hard Knocks' recap: Chargers, Rams finalize rosters in season finale
news

'Hard Knocks' recap: Chargers, Rams finalize rosters in season finale

Dan Hanzus recaps the season finale of HBO's "Hard Knocks," where the unfortunate injury to Derwin James materialized and the final cutdowns for the Rams and Chargers played out. 
Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller, right, chats with outside linebackers coach John Pagano during drills during an NFL football practice at the team's headquarters Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Englewood, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
news

Broncos LB Von Miller undergoes MRI after suffering lower leg injury in practice

Multi-time Pro Bowl and All Pro Broncos linebacker Von Miller suffered a lower leg injury in practice on Tuesday and will undergo an MRI to determine its severity, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.
Members of the Denver Broncos take part in drills during an NFL football practice in empty Empower Field at Mile High, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
news

Broncos to host limited fans at home games beginning in Week 3

The Denver Broncos announced on Tuesday plans to slowly welcome fans back inside Empower Field at Mile High. Beginning on Sept. 27 when the team hosts the Buccaneers, 5,700 members of the Broncos faithful will be permitted to attend home games.
Eight positive cases in latest COVID-19 testing data from NFL, NFLPA
news

Eight positive cases in latest COVID-19 testing data from NFL, NFLPA

The NFL and NFLPA announced on Tuesday its testing results for the period of time from Aug. 30 to Sept. 5 and there were eight confirmed positives.
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (27) is seen during an NFL football workout, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (Logan Bowles via AP)
news

Fournette on joining Brady's Bucs: 'For the first time in my life, I really have a quarterback'

It didn't take long for Leonard Fournette to take shots at his former quarterbacks in Jacksonville. The RB said now that he's with Tom Brady, this is the first time in his life he's really had a QB.
gamepasswhite_horiz (1)

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL