Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier officially retires from NFL

"Football gave me everything I could ever want and more. It taught me about hard work, dedication, teamwork," he said in a social media message. "It took me to college and the NFL. It made me money. It gave me a life that most people can only dream about. I'm here today to make sure the world knows how much I still love football. How grateful I am for everything football gave me. And I'm here to let the world know that today I am officially retiring from the game I love so much."