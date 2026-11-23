The first of those defensive stands took place late in the second quarter. Finally with some momentum, the Steelers traveled 82 yards on 17 plays as time ticked down toward halftime. Rodgers completed his first 11 passes on the possession, only to miss two and see a throw to Jaylen Warren go for just 1 yard once in goal-to-go range.

Philadelphia won the momentum game again after halftime, remaining unshaken by a fumble on the kickoff to open the third quarter. The Steelers ended up with the ball at their opponent's 24 yard-line, only to muster 2 yards before settling for yet another field goal to bring the score to 13-6.

“We had a lot of chances," Rodgers said. "We had sustained drives, that 17-play drive; only a field goal that hurt us. Then we forced a turnover coming out of the second half. We got to turn out the points; it changes the entire kind of energy and feel of the game."

Too often coming up short, Pittsburgh allowed the deficit to balloon back up to 19-9 with just under 4:30 remaining. Rodgers finally responded by leading the team's lone TD drive of the game, but it took until after the two-minute warning, and the Steelers couldn't get the stop they needed on the other side of it.

Potentially even more damning than the loss was an apparent identity crisis brewing.

The Steelers gave Warren, who is having a career year with four outings of 100-plus rushing yards in 2026, under 10 carries for a second straight week. He managed 28 yards on nine totes, with only two attempts in the second half.

Rodgers threw 44 times rather than letting the rushing attack lead the way as it has in wins past, and the offense tried to pick the Eagles apart in entirely different ways half to half. The 42-year-old averaged 0.8 air yards per attempt through the first two quarters before opening it up for 11.8 air yards per attempt over the final two. Overall, the Steelers showed a willingness to change their approach but little cohesiveness in game planning.

“We have to get the ball to our [running] backs," McCarthy said. "I'll take responsibility for that. We're going to have to make some adjustments so we can stay on course.”

Rodgers, referring to where the Steelers offense found success earlier this season, added: “Run the ball. Yeah. We'd like to run the ball. That makes everything easier. We're not trying to throw the ball 50 times a game. Some games might dictate some of that stuff, but we got to run the football and generate explosive runs, and that sets up everything else.”

There was also the DK Metcalf issue. Metcalf collected more unsportsmanlike conduct penalties (two) than catches (one for 2 yards), getting ejected in the third quarter after appearing to reach into Cooper DeJean's facemask and poke him in the eye. The ejection harkened back to Metcalf's on-field behavior last year, when his two-game suspension for physically confronting a Lions fan left Pittsburgh without its top wide receiver for Week 17 and 18.

The Steelers were again without him Sunday for the final 19 minutes and 53 seconds of game time.

Facing a two-win Eagles team spiraling amid a seven-game losing streak, Pittsburgh found a multitude of ways to lose: abandoning the run, making mental errors and stalling at the worst possible times.

McCarthy's team is still in OK shape record-wise at 6-4, but the tenor of season has taken a turn over the past two weeks.

The Steelers had a chance to beat the Bengals and move into first place in the AFC North last week. This week, they plummeted to third in the division and seventh in the playoff race.

Their road won't get any easier as they attempt to reassert their contender status.

Having dropped a winnable one, the Steelers face the Broncos on Black Friday, followed by games against the Texans and Jaguars.

"I think this was definitely a game we expected to win," McCarthy said. "I think in his particular case, performance-wise, I think our process -- I think our men do a good job of looking in the mirror and we get a short week. We’ll sit down and address everything."