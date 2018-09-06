Steelers' Le'Veon Bell should wait until Week 11 to report

The Steelers and their franchise-tagged back can only agree to a one-year deal at this point, and the deal cannot be extended until after the 2018 regular season. Bell can choose to sit out until the Tuesday following Week 10 (Nov. 13). If he doesn't sign by that date, by rule, Bell can't play for the remainder of the season, and the Steelers would have the right to franchise-tag him again next year as if they were tagging him for the second time. But if Bell signs his current tag at any time prior to Nov. 13, the Steelers would have to either tag him a third time at a hefty price tag next offseason or let him hit free agency. If he does decide to sit out until that date, Bell will lose slightly more than $8.5 million of his $14.544 million tag.