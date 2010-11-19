Steelers LB Woodley fined $12,500 for late hit on Pats' Brady

Published: Nov 19, 2010 at 07:36 AM

The NFL fined Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker LaMarr Woodley $12,500 for his roughing-the-passer penalty on New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, a league source said Friday.

Officially, the fine was for striking a quarterback late. Woodley hit Brady from behind after the Patriots star tossed a fourth-quarter touchdown pass Sunday night.

Other players punished Friday included:

» Tennessee Titans offensive tackle David Stewart was docked $20,000 for an unnecessary-roughness penalty during Sunday's loss to the Miami Dolphins. Stewart was flagged for unnecessarily hitting a Dolphins player away from the pile. The amount of the fine was larger because Stewart is a repeat offender.

» Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Cody Grimm was fined $7,500 for unnecessary roughness during Sunday's victory over the Carolina Panthers. Grimm drew a 15-yard penalty on the play for "launching" into Panthers tight end Dante Rosario. The fine was for striking a defenseless receiver in the head and neck area.

Two other players -- New York Jets wide receiver Braylon Edwards and Patriots safety James Sanders -- avoided fines after injury-producing hits.

Edwards lowered his helmet on Sheldon Brown, forcing the Cleveland Browns cornerback to leave the game with a neck and shoulder injury. Sanders' hit knocked Steelers wide receiver Hines Ward out of the game with a concussion.

