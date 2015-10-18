Around the NFL

Steelers' Kelvin Beachum suffers torn ACL

Published: Oct 18, 2015 at 10:01 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

Kelvin Beachum's season has ended in excruciating fashion.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin announced that Pittsburgh's veteran left tackle suffered a torn ACL in Sunday's win over the Arizona Cardinals, shelving the reliable bookend during a contract year.

Second-year blocker Alejandro Villanueva finished the game in place of Beachum. It's a huge loss for an offensive line that also has Cody Wallace plugged in at center for injured Pro Bowler Maurkice Pouncey.

A seventh-round pick in 2012, Beachum might be finished in Pittsburgh after the sides couldn't agree on a new deal this offseason. At just 26, his career is far from over, but the next step is a major rehab assignment for one of the league's more promising young tackles.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

