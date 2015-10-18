Steelers' Kelvin Beachum suffers torn ACL

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin announced that Pittsburgh's veteran left tackle suffered a torn ACL in Sunday's win over the Arizona Cardinals, shelving the reliable bookend during a contract year.
Second-year blocker Alejandro Villanueva finished the game in place of Beachum. It's a huge loss for an offensive line that also has Cody Wallace plugged in at center for injured Pro Bowler Maurkice Pouncey.
A seventh-round pick in 2012, Beachum might be finished in Pittsburgh after the sides couldn't agree on a new deal this offseason. At just 26, his career is far from over, but the next step is a major rehab assignment for one of the league's more promising young tackles.