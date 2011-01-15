Steelers' Keisel replaces Colts' Freeney on AFC Pro Bowl roster

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Brett Keisel has been added to the AFC's Pro Bowl roster to replace injured Indianapolis Colts defensive end Dwight Freeney, the NFL announced Saturday.
Keisel finished the regular season with three sacks, helping the Steelers to a league-leading 48. Keisel also recorded an interception, which he returned 79 yards for a touchdown in the Steelers' Week 3 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Keisel joins linebacker James Harrison, safety Troy Polamalu and rookie center Maurkice Pouncey as Steelers selected to the AFC Pro Bowl team last month. Harrison and Polamalu were named starters in the NFL's annual all-star game.