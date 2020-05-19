James Conner on contract: 'I'm Pittsburgh through and through'

The 25-year-old back, who can burst through arm-tackles and be the engine of the offense when healthy, is out to prove he deserves a chance to show the injuries were an aberration.

"Every time I go out there and play every year, I just look forward to that opportunity," Conner said, noting his contract status doesn't impact his plans. "You have to perform. At the end of the day, that's all it's about. I have to perform every year that I'm there, whether it's a contract year, whether it's my second year, third year. At the end of the day, you have to perform. I want to perform more; I've gone through some injury things. But I truly believe when I put a full season together it's something special. So I'm not concerned about it being my contract year."

Given the difficulties running backs have had getting big contracts, the best Conner can do is perform well and put the Steelers in a position to make a tough choice on letting their top back walk or potentially pay a premium at the position. With Conner's heart in Pittsburgh, it's possible a proverbial hometown discount could be in the cards at some point down the road.