Around the NFL

Steelers' James Conner: 'I'll have a similar role' in '19

Published: Jul 01, 2019 at 05:15 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

As we careen toward training camp later this month, certain storylines will whirl faster around the offseason drum, like a spinning washer just before it comes to a stop.

One narrative surrounding the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason is the idea that, for the first time in Mike Tomlin's tenure, there could be a running back-by-committee approach to the backfield.

A year after James Conner was the workhorse before getting injured, the Steelers added rookie Benny Snell and perceive a heartier role for pass-catching back Jaylen Samuels. Speaking with NFL Network for an interview that will air on NFL Total Access on Monday night, Conner suggested he's preparing for a similar workload to last season.

"I'll have a similar role. I'm healthy, first and foremost, I'm 100 percent healthy now. We'll cross that bridge when we get there," Conner said of his workload this year. "But we got talent in that room. We got Jaylen Samuels who's a tremendous receiver, a talented runner. We got Benny Snell. We know the work that he did at Kentucky. He's a hard-bodied runner, so all those guys will get touches. It'll be fun this year just seeing those other guys being successful."

The offseason discussion surrounding the backfield -- which was kickstarted by GM Kevin Colbert earlier this offseason -- could become moot if Conner remains healthy and proves to be the tackle-breaking menace he was early last season. Throughout his career as head coach, Tomlin preferred his offense use one back. With a dual-threat option like Conner, we could see Pittsburgh lean back toward a system that relies heavily on one runner, with others acting as supplements rather than committee members.

Conner noted that given that it's still early July, there has been no deep discussion on his role this offseason.

"It goes week to week. The game plan will be different each week," he said. "I know I'll be a big part of it and have a big role. As far as specifics, we don't play it like that."

After watching Le'Veon Bell walk away and the Antonio Brown trade, there have been questions about a talent drain in Pittsburgh, but through the non-padded version of offseason workouts Conner dismissed that notion.

"It's early. All we had was OTAs, but OTAs were going smooth, the offense was clicking," he said of his offense without the two former Pro Bowlers. "All our top guys were there. We'll see. I think we're going to be just fine. No diss to those guys. It's been awesome, though, playing for each other. "

Last week, Conner commented on an Instagram post of JuJu Smith-Schustersaying they were going to "shock the world." Conner said after an offseason of being questioned, he's simply showing faith in those players still with the organization.

"Not guaranteeing nothing but I think we have a great chance of going all the way," Conner said of his comment. "That's what we play for, that's why we show up every day, that's the ultimate goal, is to get a ring. I know that's a lot of people don't think that we can do it, with the pieces that we lost, and just counting us out. We don't mind it, though. We know that they're counting us out, but that's why I said we're going to shock them because I don't think they expect us to do what we're about to do this year."

While the offseason started out with hype surrounding the Cleveland Browns and questions about the Steelers' future, once the regular season begins, there will be plenty of people who believe Pittsburgh can rebound from a down year.

Catch the entire interview with Pittsburgh Steelers RB James Conner on Monday night on NFL Network's "NFL Total Access" at 7 p.m. ET.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

This Week in NFL History (July 19 to July 25): HOFer Charles Woodson signs rookie contract with Raiders

Welcome to This Week in NFL History! Every week, the Research team will spotlight the anniversaries of notable events and birthdays.
news

WR Ted Ginn announces retirement after 14 NFL seasons

Speedy wide receiver and kick returner Ted Ginn announced his retirement on Friday's edition of NFL Total Access on NFL Network.
news

Packers president/CEO Mark Murphy: 'There's nothing new to update' regarding Aaron Rodgers

With training camp only a couple weeks away, the latest update emanating out of Green Bay regarding Aaron Rodgers is that there is no update. 
news

Richard Sherman pleads not guilty to five misdemeanors, states he's 'deeply remorseful for my actions'

Richard Sherman, a 10-season NFL veteran, was charged with five misdemeanors by the King County (Wash.) Prosecuting Attorney's Office on Friday, and the free-agent cornerback also released a statement expressing his remorse for the incident earlier this week.
news

Roundup: Raiders RB coach Kirby Wilson retiring; Dolphins sign WR Isaiah Ford

Kirby Wilson has spent the vast majority of the last quarter century coaching in the NFL. His time in the pro game has reached its conclusion. The Raiders RBs coach is retiring from coaching, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Christion Abercrombie to serve as Titans coaching intern after recovering from life-threatening brain injury

Christion Abercrombie, who sustained a life-threatening head injury while playing football for Tennessee State three years ago, will serve as a strength and conditioning intern for the Titans during training camp as part of the NFL's Bill Walsh Coaching Fellowship.
news

Thirteen teams above 85 percent threshold for player vaccinations

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Friday that 13 teams have crossed the 85% threshold for player vaccinations. On the negative side, two teams remain below a 50% vaccination rate.
news

Kenyan Drake: Raiders offense is 'going to space' in 2021

Kenyan Drake has been making the media rounds during the sleepy portion of the offseason, harping to anyone who will listen that he expects the Raiders offense to fly this season. On paper, you can understand his optimism. The dual-threat RB pairs well with workhorse Josh Jacobs.
news

Saints DT David Onyemata suspended six games for violation of PED policy

The New Orleans Saints will miss starting defensive tackle ﻿David Onyemata﻿ to open the season. Onyemata has been suspended six games for violation of the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing drugs. 
news

Jets DE Carl Lawson: 'You can't judge somebody based off of sacks'

Jets DE Carl Lawson explains the intricacies of being a disruptor on the edge, which doesn't always mean sack totals always tell their story. 
news

Free-agent CB Richard Sherman released, now facing four misdemeanors 

Richard Sherman, a free-agent cornerback and 10-year NFL veteran, has been released from King County (Wash.) Correctional Facility following a King County judge's order of his release without bail Thursday.
news

Tom Brady led Buccaneers to Super Bowl LV win on completely torn MCL

At one time thought to be just a "clean-up" procedure on his knee, Tom Brady actually had surgery to repair a fully torn MCL that he played with through the Buccaneers' Super Bowl season. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW